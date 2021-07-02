Man charged with sex assault of young Temple runaway

A 43-year-old Temple man has been charged with sexual assault of a child and providing marijuana to a minor after a runaway was found in his apartment.

Police began their investigation back on March 13 when they got a call about a runaway on Thornton Lane.

The caller told officers that a 15-year-old girl had been missing since the previous evening.

The victim was later located in an apartment occupied by a man later identified as 43-year-old Keremy Jason Carroll.

Temple Police Department spokesperson Alejandra Arreguin said after further investigation, warrants were issued for Carroll on charges of delivery of a controlled substance or marijuana to a minor and sexual assault of a child.

He was arrested Thursday in the 3300 block of Thornton Lane and taken to the Bell County Jail where he remained Friday in lieu of $175,000 bond.