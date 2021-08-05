Man charged with sex trafficking a woman and teen in Coryell County case

Bond has been set at $ 1 million for a 45 year old man accused with others in a case involving sex trafficking multiple victims over an extended period of time, selling them for sex locally and in Fort Worth.

Investigators said Fort Worth police picked up David Peoples III July 26th and he has now been brought back to the Coryell County Jail.

Peoples is accused along with several others in providing crystal meth to the victims to get them addicted in the scheme.

The investigation involved several victims after an adult female made the initial outcry. in 2020.

The arrest affidavit for Peoples stated that outcry led to the identification and interviewing of multiple female victims and witnesses who corroborated the allegations that male suspects used force and coercion to exchange sexual contact for crystal meth.

After the first victim was identified, a second victim was interviewed who told investigators she was 12 years old she became addicted to crystal meth leading her to socialize with Peoples and others involved.

The affidavit stated that when she was 15 she was continuously sexually assaulted and trafficked by multiple men.

The affidavit stated that when the victim was 15 she was taken to a Fort Worth hotel where men were sent in to have sex with her.

The affidavit stated that investigators spoke with three independent witnesses, all of whom stated that the victim had made several outcries of being sexually assaulted, with the activity going on until she was 18.

The warrant that led to the arrest of Peoples specified continuous trafficking of persons.

Peoples remained in the Coryell County Jail Thursday.

Eight others had previously been arrested in the course of the investigation that had been dubbed Operation Fallen Angel.