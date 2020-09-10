Man charged with sexual assault of child and adult

Waco police say a 23 year old man being investigated on a claim of child sexual assault ended up with an additional charge when another alleged victim turned up in the course of the investigation.

Bond was set at a quarter-million dollars total on the two charges filed against Kwesi Bowden of Waco.

Waco Police Department spokesman Garen Bynum said detectives first began looking into Bowden after receiving a report of a possible sexual assault of a five year old child.

An arrest affidavit stated that the male child made an outcry, then was given a forensic interview.

He said there were three different occasions that the alleged abuse occurred.

During this investigation, Bynum said detectives learned of the second allegation involving an adult female with an arrest affidavit saying that incident allegedly occurred in March 2019.

Warrants were obtained and Bowden was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail Tuesday, charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first degree felony, and sexual assault, a second degree felony.