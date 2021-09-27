Man charged with sexually abusing 11-year-old girl

Temple police report a 35-year-old man who jail records indicate weighed 325 pounds has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl.

Police spokesperson Alejandra Arreguin said officers responded to a call in the 1300 block of Honey Hill Drive shortly after midnight Saturday morning on the reported assault.

Police said the suspect was someone known to the victim – and after an investigation, officers took 35-year-old Cory Bounds into custody and transported him to the Bell County Jail.

He remained in jail Monday afternoon on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact – with his bond set at $100,000.