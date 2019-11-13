Man charged with sexually abusing a very young girl

A McLennan County man has been arrested on charges he sexually molested a girl from the time she was seven years old at locations in two counties and told her he had been arrested for murder to frighten her into not talking about it.

Jimmy Wayne Hughes was arrested by McLennan County deputies on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child with jail records showing that he also had a warrant out of Hill County for charge aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14.

An arrest affidavit said McLennan County deputies responded to a call of sexual abuse back on November 2 and began their investigation at that point.

The mother of the victim said she had found a diary that said the child had been raped.

The affidavit said the abuse had gone on from the time the child was seven or eight until she was nine, with some of the incidents happening in Hill County and some at Hughes house in McLennan County.

The affidavit said the child told investigators that Hughes had told her he had been arrested for murder with deputies saying they believed it was to scare the child victim so she would not tell anyone.