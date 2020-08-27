Man charged with sexually abusing girls for years

Orlando Mike Martinez

Temple police report arresting a 33-year-old man on charges he sexually abused two young girls over a period of years.

Orlando Mike Martinez was arrested Wednesday on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child in an investigation that had begun in 2018.

Police spokesman Chris Christoff said that it was in December of that year that police were told of an outcry made by a 14-year-old girl saying she had been the victim of sexual abuse for several years, and she identified Martinez as the suspect.

As the investigation unfolded, officers discovered that there may have been more than one victim.

In July 2020, a 13-year-old girl came forward with similar allegations.

After what Christoff described as a thorough investigation by the Temple PD Special Crimes Unit, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Martinez.

He was picked up Wednesday in the vicinity of the 900 block of North 2nd Street and taken to the Bell County Jail, where his bond was set at a total of $250,000.

