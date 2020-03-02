Man charged with sexually assaulting, beating pregnant woman

Bond has been set at $200,000 for an Austin man accused of threatening, beating and sexually assaulting a pregnant woman.

Phillip Michael Lockhart was found and booked into the Bell County Jail Saturday morning in connection with an incident that occurred back in January.

The arrest affidavit stated that Lockhart was the live in boyfriend of the victim and that the two had argued and with the victim claiming that she was forced into a bathroom.

The affidavit quoted the victim as saying he threatened to harm her and kill her unborn child with a bat.

The victim said she was choked and could not breathe and thought she was going to die.

The affidavit said that the victim had her cell phones taken to prevent her from calling for help and her car keys were taken away.

The victim was forced to have sex and was told ” you’re going to get and abortion” and ” I don’t want to co-parent with you.”

The affidavit said at one point Lockhart went to sleep and she attempted to leave, but that he woke up and restrained her.

The next morning, she said Lockhart drove her to work and at that point she reported the incident.