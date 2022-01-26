A man police say was angered about being asked to leave a Killeen home fired several shots at the man who told him to leave has now been arrested.

Bond was set at a total of $150,000 for 58 year old Ramos Lee Sanders who remained in the Bell County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the incident of which he is accused occurred October 23, 2021 in the 900 block of Brewster Street in Killeen.

Police were called there at 10:06 p.m. on the report of the shots being fired.

Officers were told that a man later identified as Sanders had been at the victim’s residence along with other people when during the conversation he was accused of pulling out a handgun and showing it off to everyone there.

‘The victim asked him to either put the weapon away or leave.

Miramontez said officers were told he became upset and went to his car.

As he was pulling away, he is accused of pointing the handgun toward the victim and firing multiple rounds before speeding off.

Detectives identified Sanders as the suspect, learned of his prior felony conviction and were able to obtain two complaints against him.

Sanders was located by officers Monday and was arrested without incident, then taken first to the Killeen City Jail, the transferred to County.