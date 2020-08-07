Man charged with shooting Killeen woman in the face

Killeen police report arresting a 46-year-old man in connection with a June 1 shooting that sent a 37-year-old woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.

Timothy Scott Richardson is also facing other charges after being booked into the Bell County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Killeen Police Department Commander Ronnie Supak said the shooting occurred about 11:45 p.m. June 1 in the 600 block of Hall Street during what the investigation indicated was an argument over narcotics.