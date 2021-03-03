Man charged with soliciting 14 year old girl on line after pair found in Cove park

A Copperas Cove police officer checking on a car spotted after closing time in a Cove park has led to charges of online solicitation of a minor and more.

An arrest affidavit stated that officers spotted a vehicle in Copperas Cove City Park after midnight Saturday morning and on checking identified the driver by his military ID as Shyne Michael Mouledoux.

The passenger in the car was identified as a 14-year-old girl.

As officers investigated the situation and contacted the girl’s mother, officers obtained permission to search the child’s phone and found a conversation that had begun February 21 between the two via Snapchat.

The affidavit stated that the conversation was of a sexual nature and included intimate pictures of both of them and videos along with information that Mouledoux was aware of the girl’s age.

The affidavit stated that Mouledoux obtained the girl’s address and picked her up in his car, taking her first to a fast food restaurant, then to the park where the officer found them.

The affidavit further stated that Mouledoux gave investigating officers a statement acknowledging that the two were talking about having sex when they met up.

Mouledoux was then arrested on charges of online solicitation of a minor and possession or promotion of lewd visual material.