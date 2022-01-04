Belton police have tracked down a 20-year-old man they have charged with vandalizing two Belton ISD school campuses with spray paint.

Jaedon Lee Mitchell, of Belton, was booked into the Bell County Jail Monday evening on the graffiti charge.

Belton police were called on a report of criminal mischief in multiple locations at South Belton Middle School and Belton High School back on June 15.

Security camera footage recovered at the scene indicated that three men altogether were involved, but only Mitchell could be identified.

A warrant was obtained for his arrest, and Mitchell was arrested at a local residence Monday afternoon and transported to jail.

Police are still looking for the other two men. School administrators worked with police in the investigation.

A statement issued by a school district spokesperson said, “I think the key message is that the destruction of Belton ISD property will not be tolerated. Those who engage in destructive behavior may be subjected to serious consequences, including possible prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.”