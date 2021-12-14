A 43-year-old man has been arrested in Florida and brought back to Bell County on felony cruelty to animal charges in connection with a February incident in which a dog was kicked and stabbed.

Marcus Javon Fountain was arrested December 8 in Escambia County, Florida.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the incident occurred during a domestic disturbance back on February 7. Police were called to the 2400 block of Sherman Drive at 8:45 a.m. on that date and found the victim, but the suspect was gone.

Police were told the victim and the suspect, later identified as Fountain, had been in an argument when Fountain is accused of kicking and stabbing the bulldog.

The suspect then fled with the dog, which was later found by Animal Services – who sought medical care for it.

As officers completed their investigation, they obtained an arrest warrant for Fountain, who later turned up in Florida – where the outstanding warrant was discovered.

Fountain was transported back to Bell County and remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday morning.