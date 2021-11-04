Man charged with stalking incident on the Baylor campus

Baylor Police have arrested a man on felony stalking charges.

Sebastion Silea remained in the McLennan County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond Thursday after being arrested on campus Tuesday.

An arrest affidavit filed in the case on Tuesday Baylor officers responded to a report of a man at the Baylor Science Building at 101 Bagby Avenue who had previously been issued a criminal trespass warning due to a history of family or dating violence.

The victim told dispatch the man was sitting outside the building watching her intently.

The affidavit stated she said there was a history of violence and that she was afraid of the man and that he had threatened her with a gun in the past.

The affidavit said the violence had escalated and that the victim’s father who lives in Colorado had come to Texas to escort her to classes and stay with her at her new residence.

When officers arrived, they found the man, later identified as Silea, had been removed from the building by his ex-girlfriend’s father who had told him to stay away from his daughter who was on her way to class.

The affidavit said as he started walking toward the victim, her father stood between the man and his daughter and a physical altercation began.

The Baylor officers ordered him to turn around and prepared to take him into custody, but he ran off with the officer chasing him towards Daughtery Ave and River Street.

Another Baylor officer blocked his path and he was taken into custody.

The victim’s father received an injury during the confrontation before officers arrived and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

A Baylor spokesperson said Silea is not a Baylor student.