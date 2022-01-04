A Waco man is charged with assaulting and strangling the mother of his child while she was holding the child.

Waco police report the incident happened on September 28, 2021 in an apartment in the 2500 block of East Lakeshore Drive.

An arrest affidavit stated that a man, later identified as Jordan Cruz Ortiz, had gone to the apartment about 2:00 a.m. September 28 and was banging on the door and threatening to kick it in.

The woman inside told police she opened the door because of past incidents where he had kicked the door in before.

Once inside the woman said she did not want him to spend time with the child because he was intoxicated.

The affidavit stated that he became angry and began to assault the woman, hitting her about thirty times all over he body while she was holding their child and had used his hands around her neck, impeding her normal breathing.

During the assault, the woman was pushed down causing her to fall on top of the child and causing the child to cry.

The affidavit stated that when she tried to get away, her braids were grabbed and pulled out.

The affidavit stated that the assault stopped when others came into the room.

Ortiz was charged with assault strangulation and endangering a child.

Police obtained warrants and Ortiz was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail.

Ortiz remained in the jail with bonds on these charges totaling $27,500, but there was a separate hold on him on a motion to revoke his probation on another unrelated charge with that bond being $250,000.