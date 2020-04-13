Man charged with sword attack in Salado

A 27-year-old Temple man is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, accused of using a three-foot sword against his victim.

Lt Bob Reinhard of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said 27-year-old Jared Patrick Albro was arrested and booked into the Bell County Jail Saturday after deputies were called to the 9000 block of FM 2484 on a disturbance.

Lt. Reinhard said Albro started swinging the sword during the disturbance resulting in the victim being slashed and requiring medical treatment that was not life threatening.

Bond had not been set Monday morning.