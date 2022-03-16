WACO, Texas – A man has been brought back from Ellis County to face charges in connection with taking a woman’s car at knifepoint.

29-year-old James Branch, who lists his home as Fayetteville, Arkansas, had been sought in connection with the incident – which occurred on June 14, 2021 in downtown Waco. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers got the call at 9:55 p.m. that night from the 100 block of Washington Avenue.

The victim told officers she was sitting in her vehicle, when a man came to her driver’s side window and threatened her with a knife – telling her to get out of her car, then driving off with it.

The woman escaped without serious injury.

Branch was developed as a suspect, and was found in Ellis County, with deputies bringing him back to Waco on Tuesday to face charges.