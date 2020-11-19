Man charged with taking vehicle from dealership

Raymond Wayne Malina

Temple police report a 42-year-old man has been charged with theft over $30,000 as a suspect in the taking of a vehicle from a local car dealership.

Officers said Raymond Malina was checked out by emergency medical personnel before he went to jail after he attempted to swallow a glass pipe that later tested positive for methamphetamine as they tried to take him into custody.

The case began August 2 when officers responded to the report of a stolen 2019 Ram 3500 taken from the dealership.

Investigators say it turned out the thief had gained access to the vehicle by first getting into a key box at the business.

The investigation led to Malina being a suspect with an arrest warrant for him being obtained October 16.

Wednesday officers spotted Malina riding a motorcycle on West Avenue J in Temple, and being aware of the outstanding warrant stopped him and made contact.

That’s when officer say he attempted to swallow the pipe.

A police spokesperson said Malina resisted officers but was eventually detained, checked out and taken to the Bell County Jail.

Police said a small amount of marijuana was also recovered from his person.

He was booked in on charges of theft over $30,000, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest with one other third degree felony charge pending.

