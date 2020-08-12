Man charged with tampering with a witness from his jail cell

A man already in jail on charges including continuous smuggling of a person has now been charged with trying to influence another person in the case not to cooperate in the investigation.

Bond for Daniel Kwon was increased to a total of $225,000 with the addition of the new charge of tampering with a witness.

Kwon and others in his car were arrested June 15 after a traffic stop in Lacy Lakeview because the car had a headlight out.

The car was searched after officers smelled marijuana and the intial charges involving controlled substances led to the arrest.

Later it was determined that a woman in the car to whom Kwon is married is in the country illegally having overstayed a visa.

The investigator learned that the two were married just days before she was to leave.

The affidavit stated that the investigator learned that Kwon indicated that if she married him, he would bring her family to the U.S. from Korea.

The investigator stated in the affidavit that during a search of Kwon’s phone, he located messages between Kwon and another man saying he had someone who would pay for the help in staying in the country and referred to his new wife that is ten years younger than he is.

The new affidavit that brought about the witness tampering charge referred to a letter Kwon had sent to his wife that seemed to be aimed at getting her not to talk about their situation and any others who might be involved.