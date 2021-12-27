WACO, Texas – A man charged with Terroristic Threat and Aggravated Robbery is now behind bars.

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 Block of N. 18th Street on July 18 for a disturbance with a gun. The suspect threatened a convenience store employee with a gun after being told he needed to give money for the items the suspect was trying to purchase. An investigation started for what was called a Terroristic Threat charge, and a warrant was created.

Additionally, officers were dispatched to 4600 block of Hodde Drive in the early morning hours of December 24 for a disturbance with a gun. When officers arrived, they discovered the suspect – identified as Edwin Demond Clark – had taken a customer’s phone and keys, and would not give them back. When the victim tried to get them back, Clark brought out his gun and drove off. Through this investigation officers were able to find the vehicle Clark drove off in and recovered the stolen items.

Clark was charged with Aggravated Robbery and was taken to the McLennan County Jail.

Source: Waco Police Department