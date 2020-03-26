Man charged with theft of construction work truck, equipment and tools

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged a man with theft of a truck and tools worth over $150,000.

Moises Simon Ramirez was in the McLennan County jail Wednesday on the charges in connection with the theft from a local construction company back in June 2019.

An arrest affidavit filed in the case indicated that a 2018 Dodge Tradesman work truck along with a tool box, mini boom crane and install crane was taken and later found in the Robinson area.

The work box and tools had been removed but were later recovered on the same property.

The arrest affidavit stated that when the landowner was interviewed, he led deputies to a family member who he said was the only one who would have known how to remove the truck and who also knew about the property where it was found.

The affidavit indicated that other stolen property was recovered on the same land that was documented as being connected with a case that Robinson police were working.