Man charged with threatening girlfriend with machete

Killeen police report arresting a man accused of strangling and going after his girlfriend with a machete.

Hughie G. McMillian, age 33, remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday with his bond set at a total of $453,000 on multiple charges.

Killeen police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said that Sunday at approximately 10:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Nicholas Circle in reference to a domestic disturbance.

They were told that there had been an argument between the suspect and the victim that escalated into violence.

McMillian was accused of choking her and threatening her with the machete.

Police searched the suspect prior to his arrest and reported finding marijuana.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault strangulation and possession of marijuana