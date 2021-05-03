Man charged with threatening his aunt with an AK-47 in Woodway townhome

A 39-year-old man who had been living with his aunt in a Woodway townhome has been arrested and charged with threatening her with a loaded AK-47 inside her home.

Woodway officers were called to the townhome in the 1500 block of Western Oaks Drive at 10:20 a.m. Sunday when the man, identified as Jorge Luis Ramirez, had gone back to his room.

Responding officers entered the room while he did not have the weapon in his hands and were able to take him into custody without further incident.

Police said that Ramirez and his aunt had earlier been arguing over rent and bills and as the argument escalated, Ramirez is accused of retrieving the AK-47 and a loaded magazine and making the threats after loading the weapon.

Woodway police reported that the weapon was later discovered to have been stolen in Lacy Lakeview.

He was booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of a firearm.

Police say the aunt had documented previous incidents of threats and assaults.

Police had also filed for an emergency protective order against Ramirez.