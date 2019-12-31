Man charged with threatening to kill a woman and her children

A Waco man has been charged with threatening to burn a house down around the mother of his children and the kids.

An arrest affidavit stated that the case was investigated by the Waco Police Department Family Violence Unit.

The affidavit stated that Berry and the mother of his children had an on again and off again relationship which at times was volatile.

The affidavit stated that the woman, her children and her mother were often threatened.

The police report indicated that on December 16 at about 1:00 p.m. that threats were made to bring bodily harm to the woman and her children to include burning the house down with them in it.

The affidavit also quoted Berry’s MHMR caseworker as saying Berry had contacted her stating he had plans to kill the family and possibly others and that she felt he was unstable and capable of carrying out the deeds.

Investigators sought and obtained arrest warrants for Berry on charges of terroristic threat, family violence and he was arrested and taken to the McLennan County Jail.

He was also being held on a separate charge of burglary of a habitation and remained in jail Friday in lieu of $56,000 bond.