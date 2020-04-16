Man charged with threatening to kill family members

A McLennan County man is facing multiple charges after sheriff’s deputies were called to a rural home near Lorena Wednesday.

Douglas Dakota Jones was booked into the McLennan County Jail on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against family members following the incident that occurred at a home in the 200 block of Warren Road between Hewitt and Lorena.

The arrest affidavit said deputies were initially called regarding a domestic disturbance.

The affidavit stated that three family members said they had noticed that Douglas Jones was outside cursing at a neighbor.

They went outside to try to get him to stop when he was then was accused of getting up in the face of one of the victims as if he wanted to fight.

The affidavit said he was known to have a knife in his jacket, so they went inside.

They told the deputy that the suspect then went in and out of the house saying he would kill them all.

When a deputy approached him, he held the knife to his own throat, saying he did not want to go back to jail.

He was later convinced to put it down for a cigarette.

It was then that deputies forcibly took him into custody and transported him to jail.

His bond on the three charges was set at a total of $150,000.

His bond on an earlier charge of assault causing bodily injury was revoked.