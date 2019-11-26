Man charged with threatening to kill his wife

A man who came back to his residence carrying a weapon while deputies were present has been charged in connection with a threat his wife told investigators he had made.

Deputies had earlier been called to the I-35 RV Park and Resort in the 15000 block of North Interstate 35 Sunday on a report of a domestic disturbance.

They were in the process of interviewing the caller who said her husband had been intoxicated and who was not at the time present had threatened to kill her.

The two deputies who had responded stated in an arrested affidavit that while they were conducting the interview, a man identified as Jack Ward returned to the residence armed with a .45 caliber Ruger handgun.

The affidavit said that Ward was ordered to keep his hands on his vehicle and complied with the order while the weapon was secured.

Deputies stated in the arrest affidavit that a third party had been on the phone with the victim at the time of the incident said she had heard him say he would ” take her down with him.”

The victim also said he said when he retrieved his weapon he would shoot her.

Ward was booked into the McLennan County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon where he remained Wednesday under $30,000 bond.