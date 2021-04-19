Man charged with threatening use of hunting knife in sexual assault

A 35-year-old Lacy Lakeview man is facing multiple charges, accused of using a hunting knife to threaten his victim during a sexual assault.

Eric Evangelista remained in the McLennan County Jail in lieu of a total of $72,000 bond Monday on charges of assault, assault by choking and aggravated sexual assault with a display of a deadly weapon in connection with an incident reported March 24th.

Police had been called to an apartment in the 5000 block of IH 35 where the victim had been initially attacked while in a shower, then in a bedroom of the apartment.

Police had identified Evangelista as a suspect in the case, obtained a warrant and located and arrested him on Friday.

Police said that alcohol had been involved in the incident and that the suspect claimed he blacked out and did not remember the attack.