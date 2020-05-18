Man charged with throwing rocks at cars on major highway

A 34-year-old man listed as a transient remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday on a charge of deadly conduct , accused of throwing rocks at passing cars on a highway.

Roger Alan Nawara was arrested during the noon hour Friday after witnesses called Bellmead police to report a man throwing rocks at cars on Highway 84.

Officers found him a short distance east of Loop 340 in the 4300 block of the highway.

No injuries were reported, but police noted that a rock going through a window at highway speed could be very dangerous.

Nawara reportedly tried to tell officers he was not actually throwing rocks, only pretending to.