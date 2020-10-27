Man charged with trying to abduct two young girls

A 34-year-old Temple man is being held in the McLennan County Jail on charges of attempted kidnapping of two 11-year-old girls in connection with an incident that occurred Friday near Bruceville-Eddy.

Travis Jamane Brown is also charged with impersonating a public servant, accused of telling the two girls he was a police officer as he attempted to get them into his vehicle on Forest Creek Drive.

An arrest affidavit stated a witness at the scene reported seeing him try to take the girls, who managed to run to the home of one of the girls.

The father of one of the girls came out and confronted him and deputies arrived a short time later and took him into custody.

While that was going on, another deputy was taking a report at a residence only a short distance away where a man later identified Brown as a man who had come to his house, gaining access through a locked security gate.

The arrest affidavit stated the caller had been out hunting on his property when his wife called and said there was a man banging on their door and would not leave.

When the caller got to his house, he said the man claimed he had called him to come and that he needed a job and money.

When the homeowner asked how he got past the locked security gates he said he ” knows how to open gates.”

When the homeowner began calling the sheriff’s office, the man left.

It was then the homeowner found that a gate arm was broken and metal bars on the gate were bent as if something had been wrapped around them and the gate pulled open.

Additional charges of criminal mischief of about $2000 were added.

He remained in the jail Tuesday with bond set at a total of $121,000.