Man charged with trying to hit woman and child with a car

Bellmead police report arresting a local man on multiple charges after his 20-year-old girlfriend said he tried to hit her and her one-year-old child with his car.

Bellmead police spokesperson Lt. Brenda Kinsey said it happened Monday night about 8:40 p.m. in the 900 block of North Loop 340.

The victim told police that she and the child had been riding in a car driven by her boyfriend when an argument broke out and she complained he was driving erratically and wanted to get out of the car.

She told officers that she was assaulted in the car, but that during a stop, she and the child managed to get out.

She said at that point the boyfriend, who police said is the father of the child, attempted to hit them with the car.

They were not hurt.

Officers arrested Colton Jarrett Smith who was booked into the McLennan County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, abandoning or endangering a child and terroristic threat of serious bodily injury where he remained Tuesday morning.

As of late Tuesday morning, bond had not been set.