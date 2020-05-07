Man charged with violating protective order, choking victim

Temple police say a 55-year-old man is accused of ignoring a protective order and now is facing multiple charges

Vincent Marone Jeffries was booked into the Bell County Jail on two separate third degree felonies after the Tuesday incident.

Temple Police Department Cody Weems said at about 10:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of South 15th Street in reference to a domestic assault.

They were told a man had forced his way into the residence and had choked the victim, in violation of a court-issued order to stay away from the victim who had previously been in a relationship with him.

He remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday.

Bond had not been set by late Thursday morning.