Man charged with violent assault, shooting threats in Woodway

Woodway Public Safety officers say they found a violent situation when they responded to a disturbance call Tuesday afternoon that left two men injured and one going to jail.

Officers went to the 1500 block of Western Oaks Drive at 2:15 p.m. and found two men and a woman fighting in the parking lot.

As officers separated the parties, an arrest affidavit stated that one of the men, later identified as Marvin Earl Ross, Jr was irate, screaming profanities, and stating that he would return to the residence when he was released from jail and get his ” chopper” which police said was a slang term for an automatic firearm.

The other woman and man were identified as mother and son, with the female reported to have been in a dating relationship with the second man.

The son was described as bleeding profusely from his face and had been bitten on his arm and torso.

Officers were told that Ross and the woman had been in a car arguing and they claimed that Ross had his hands around her neck and was choking her when her son intervened to protect his mother.

The men were fighting out in the parking lot when Ross was accused of retrieving a machete from his car and advancing on the son.

The younger man went inside the residence and locked himself in, but the door was kicked in and Ross was accused of grabbing a kitchen knife before being temporarily distracted by the woman.

By that time police had arrived and separated all the parties.

Police reported the son was treated for his injuries at the scene and Ross was cleared by a local hospital emergency room before being accepted into the jail.

He remained there Wednesday on charges of aggravate assault of a family member with a weapon, assault impeding breath and terroristic threat of family.

Bond had not been set Wednesday morning.