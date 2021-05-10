Man charged, woman sought in Temple beating a robbery

Bond was set at $200,000 for a Temple man arrested in the course of an investigation into a robbery that left another man injured and bleeding on the ground.

Temple Police Department spokesperson Alejandra Arreguin said it was May 1 at 2:22a.m. that officers responded to a disturbance in the area of 20th Street and Adams Avenue.

She said that when officers arrived in the area they found a man on the ground with a bloody shirt and blood streaming down his face.

He told officers the last thing he remembered was being at a game room, then being beaten up and robbed at gunpoint.

Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene and the victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

Police investigating the incident developed two suspects, with warrants obtained for a man and a woman.

They have since arrested 34-year-old Javier Mena who was booked into the Bell County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery, a first degree felony.

Jail records indicated he was also being held on a separate court warrant.