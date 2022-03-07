BRYAN, Texas – UPDATE: The Bryan Police Department is investigating a homicide which occurred last weekend.

The department posted on social media Saturday that officers working near the 5800 block of East State Highway 21, near the Marino Road intersection, heard multiple gunshots just before 2:00 a.m. They found one person, identified as 20-year-old Keyshawn Brown, of Brenham, with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers attempted life-saving measures on Brown, but he was ultimately pronounced dead.

This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Bryan Police Department