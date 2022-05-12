MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a major crash involving a truck tractor and an SUV, about a mile east of Milano.

A 2007 Freightliner – operated by a 44-year-old man from Nuevo Leon, Mexico – was traveling eastbound on US 79.

A 2015 Honda Pilot SUV, operated by 51-year-old James Larry Roberts, of Austin, was traveling westbound on US 79. According to the investigating Trooper, for reasons unknown, the Honda drifted into the eastbound lane and struck the Freightliner head on.

Roberts was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Gary Northcott. The next of kin has been notified.