MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after an early morning shooting at a Mexia hotel.

City Manager Eric B. Garretty tells FOX 44 News that at approximately 1:10 a.m. Thursday, Mexia Police Department officers responded to a call of “shots fired” at 1314 East Milam Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound dead. They immediately secured the area as a crime scene.

Garretty says Mexia PD immediately opened an investigation – which is in its early stages. However, law enforcement officials have identified several individuals with direct knowledge of the incident. Multiple law enforcement agencies are actively seeking them for questioning.

Mexia Police Chief Brian Bell noted that, “We have a very talented and capable investigative team looking into this this incident, and we are confident that we will be able to locate persons who have knowledge of what happened here in the early hours of Thursday morning.”

This investigation is ongoing.