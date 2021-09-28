Man dead, woman injured in Interstate 14 accident

KILLEEN, Texas – Investigators with the Killeen Police Department’s Traffic Unit are investigating a pedestrian fatality on Interstate 14.

Officers were dispatched to Interstate 14 on Sunday night – between Mile Markers #284 and #285 – in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the roadway.

The preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was attempting to cross the eastbound lanes headed southbound – when he was struck by a sedan – coming to a rest in the middle lane. The woman driving the sedan was transported to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights with minor injuries.

The victim, identified as 34-year-old Christopher Nash, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 10:05 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Source: Killeen Police Department