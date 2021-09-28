Man dead, woman injured in Interstate 14 accident

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

KILLEEN, Texas – Investigators with the Killeen Police Department’s Traffic Unit are investigating a pedestrian fatality on Interstate 14.

Officers were dispatched to Interstate 14 on Sunday night – between Mile Markers #284 and #285 – in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the roadway.

The preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was attempting to cross the eastbound lanes headed southbound – when he was struck by a sedan – coming to a rest in the middle lane. The woman driving the sedan was transported to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights with minor injuries.

The victim, identified as 34-year-old Christopher Nash, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 10:05 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Source: Killeen Police Department

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected