MOUNT CALM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says you can run, but you’re just going to go to jail tired.

A Sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop at approximately 8:28 p.m. Monday on a vehicle on Highway 31 in Mount Calm. The vehicle fled from the deputy, starting a brief pursuit.

After this chase, the suspect fled on foot. A perimeter was established, and Hill County Drones and K-9 officers were requested. After they arrived, they deployed the County drones and started to search the area. The man they were searching for was found lying down behind some trees. Perimeter Units were directed to him.

This man was detained, and it was later confirmed this was the same man who evaded deputies in the pursuit. The man was arrested and transported to the Hill County Jail.

The Hubbard Police Department also assisted in this case.