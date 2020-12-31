Man detained on felony warrants after resisting arrest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A Hearne man is in the Brazos County Jail after resisting arrest when being served warrants.

College Station PD officers were at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Harvey Road Wednesday afternoon on an unrelated call for service, when one of the officers recognized a man suspected to have felony arrest warrants.

When the officer attempted to detain the man, the man attempted to run away. The man physically resisted being detained in handcuffs, requiring the efforts of three officers to safely effect the detention.

Once the man was detained, two felony arrest warrants – one for Theft and one for Forgery – were confirmed as active. 36-year-old Billy Charles McClenton, of Hearne, was arrested on the warrants.

McClenton was additionally charged with Resisting Arrest and Evading Arrest or Detention – both Class A Misdemeanors. Force was used by one of the officers during this incident.

Source: College Station Police Department