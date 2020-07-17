Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Waco

WACO, Texas – An elderly man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Waco.

Police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of N Valley Mills Drive Friday morning in reference to an auto vs. pedestrian traffic crash.

Through the investigation of the crash, detectives found out a 60-year-old man was struck by a north-bound vehicle while he was crossing N Valley Mills Drive. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle has been cooperative during the investigation, and no criminal charges have been filed.

Source: Waco Police Department

