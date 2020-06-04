Man dies after drive-by shooting in Bryan, police searching for the suspect

BRYAN, Texas- Bryan Police are investigating a Wednesday night drive-by shooting.

On June 3rd, 2020, at approximately 11:30 pm, a drive-by shooting was reported in the 1100 block of Clark Street.

Officers located 32-year-old Derrick O’Bryant Smith suffering from a gunshot wound.

Smith was transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital where he later died.

The Bryan Police Department believes the shooting was the result of a previous incident between the involved parties.

The department has no suspect information at this time, but believes there is no threat to the public.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.