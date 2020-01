COLLEGE STATION, Texas – College Station Police are investigating after a man dies after a fall.

Officers responded to the area of University Drive and Texas Avenue Tuesday morning for a medical call where a man apparently fell near a parking garage. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives are working to determine what happened. Anyone with any information about what happened is asked to call CSPD at (979) 764-3600.

