Man dies after Killeen motorcycle accident

KILLEEN, Texas – A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a car in Killeen.

The Killeen Police Department received a call Tuesday afternoon in reference to a major crash in the 13100 block of South State Highway 195, involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The department’s Traffic Unit responded to the scene, and when they arrived they were advised a pedestrian was walking across the southbound lanes of traffic on SH-195.

The preliminary investigation revealed a white Toyota Prius was traveling southbound on SH-195 and observed the pedestrian attempting to cross the highway. The operator of the Toyota slowed down as the pedestrian changed directions to go back towards the shoulder of the roadway.

As the Toyota slowed down, a black 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling behind the Toyota ran into the rear of the vehicle. The impact caused the operator of the motorcycle to be thrown off of the motorcycle. He was air lifted to Baylor Scott and White Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The pedestrian, identified as a 31 year-old man, was taken into custody and charged with Public Intoxication and Pedestrian Failure to Yield Right of Way to a Vehicle. There were no injuries reported for the operator of the Toyota.

The operator of the motorcycle, identified as 59-year-old Donald Jay Mires, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon.

This crash continues to be investigated, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Source: Killeen Police Department