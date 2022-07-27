LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Lometa, Texas man is dead after his vehicle collided with a tree.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 3:19 a.m. Wednesday to a fatal vehicle crash. A 2022 Chevrolet pickup truck – operated by 66-year-old Larry Carroll Derwacter, of Lometa, Texas – was traveling eastbound on FM-580, west of Lampasas.

According to the investigating Trooper, the Chevrolet failed to drive in to a single lane, left the roadway, and collided with a tree. Derwacter was not wearing a safety belt and died on scene.

Derwacter was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Camron Brister. Next of kin have been notified.