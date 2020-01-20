Man dies after vehicle strikes tree, rolls over

FALLS COUNTY, Texas – A man is dead after his vehicle strikes a tree and rolls over.

The accident happened Sunday night on FM-147, approximately 2.3 miles east of Marlin.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene and discovered a Dodge Challenger was traveling westbound, drove onto the wrong side of the road, went off-road, and struck a tree. After striking the tree, the vehicle overturned multiple times.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Christopher Lang, of Marlin, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety