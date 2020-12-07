Man dies in Bell County fatal vehicle accident

BELL COUNTY, Texas – A Temple man dies in a two-vehicle crash in Bell County.

Texas DPS troopers responded to the crash Monday afternoon. It involved a truck tractor semi-trailer and a passenger car. A 2001 Acura CLS sedan operated by 20-year-old Dallas Scott Paschall, of Temple, was stopped at the stop sign at Leona Park Lane and SH-36.

A 2004 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer was northbound on SH-36. An investigation revealed the Acura failed to yield right of way at a stop sign and pulled into the path of the truck tractor. The truck tractor impacted the Acura on the driver side.

Paschall was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield. A 22-year-old passenger in the Acura was transported to Scott and White ER for incapacitating injuries. The crash scene is active and ongoing.

The roadway has now reopened, and travelers are urged to proceed with caution while work crews are on the scene.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety