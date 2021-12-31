BELL COUNTY, Texas – A Bell County man is dead after his vehicle goes off the road and crashes into a tree.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene on Thursday evening. Investigators say a 2006 Ford F-250 pickup truck, operated by 31 year-old Christopher Glenn Decker, of Belton, was traveling westbound on Shanklin Road.

The investigation revealed the truck drifted off of the roadway and lost control. The Ford started to rollover, and collided with a tree.

Decker was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey. Next of kin have been notified. The crash investigation is still open.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety