Man dies in Bell County vehicle accident

SALADO, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a report of a major crash Wednesday afternoon involving a pickup truck and a parked truck tractor semi-trailer.

A 2012 black Ford F-150, operated by 44-year-old Robert Daniel Taylor, of Jarrell, Texas, was traveling southbound on Interstate 35. The investigating Trooper stated that for reasons unknown, the Ford truck drifted onto the right shoulder. A truck tractor semi-trailer was broke down and parked on the southbound shoulder of the highway. The Ford collided with the rear of the parked semi-truck.

Taylor was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman. Next of kin has been notified. This investigation is still open.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety

