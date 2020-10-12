Man dies in Bryan motorcycle accident

BRYAN, Texas – A motorcycle rider is dead after colliding with a pickup truck.

The Bryan Police Department responded to the 2900 block of West State Highway 21 Sunday night for a major accident. A Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the 2900 block of West State Highway 21. A Dodge Ram truck was traveling westbound in the 2900 block of West State Highway 21 and made a left turn into a private driveway.

When the truck made its left turn, it was struck by the Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene and has been identified as 39-year-old Joshua Lee Ortiz, of Bryan. The driver of the Dodge Ram has been cooperative with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

Source: Bryan Police Department

