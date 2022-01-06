KILLEEN, Texas – A 41-year-old man is dead in an early morning shooting in Killeen.

Officers were dispatched Thursday morning to the Obok Restaurant & Club, located at 2815 of S. Fort Hood Street, in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the parking lot and suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition. Officers were then notified a woman was at the Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights with minor injuries from this incident. She was treated and released.

The victim, identified as Roderick Pollard, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 6:10 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything, has any videos or any information about this shooting, to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), or to go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Source: Killeen Police Department