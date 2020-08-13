Man dies in fatal car crash

KILLEEN, Texas – A man is dead after a fatal car crash in Killeen.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of State Highway 195 and Chaparral Road in reference a 911 call about a major crash involving a white Toyota Corolla and a silver Chevrolet Malibu.

The preliminary investigation revealed the Malibu was traveling northbound on SH-195 in the

outside lane approaching the intersection, when the Corolla that was traveling southbound on SH-195 turned left at the intersection through the crossover in an attempt to cross the northbound lanes onto Chaparral Road.

The driver of the Corolla failed to yield right of way to the Malibu, causing the Malibu to strike the Corolla’s right passenger side. The impact caused the Corolla to rotate to the northeast corner of the intersection into the grassy area, rolling onto its top and coming to a rest.

The Malibu also traveled to the northeast corner and came to a stop in the grassy area. The three occupants in the Corolla were transported to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition and the driver of the Malibu was also transported to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition.

One of the passengers in the Toyota, identified as 23-year-old Dade Michael Neujahr, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey at approximately 7:54 p.m.

The Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate, and information will be released as it becomes available.

Source: Killeen Police Department